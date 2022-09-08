African swine fever: 735 pigs culled in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said 735 pigs have been culled in four African swine fever-affected districts of Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Fazilka.



He said a total 471 swine in Patiala, 68 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 176 in SBS Nagar and 20 in Fazilka have been culled.

"The Punjab government has announced a compensation policy for the culling of swine and it will be given only for the culling done by the department within the infected zone of one km radius of the epicentre notified by the department," said the minister in a statement.

He said the fever has been found in the swine samples from Talwandi Aklia village of Mansa and this area has been notified as infected zone.

He said after confirmation from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National High Security Animal Disease Institute, Bhopal, the department has strictly enforced restrictions and declared area up to one kilometre from the epicenter as infected zone and one to 10 km area as surveillance zone.