6 injured in head-on collision between cars in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara: Six people sustained injuries when their vehicles collided head-on at Santokhpura flyover on the national highway here, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, they said.

Gaurav Jain was returning from Ludhiana when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into the other car that was coming from Jalandhar, said police.

Jain was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar, while the five occupants of the other car -- Nisha, Ranjana, Kanika and a child Bhupesh, all residents of Pathankot, and their driver Lakhvir Singh -- were taken to a local hospital, said police.



