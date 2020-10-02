The Hathras shame

19-year-old Manisha Valmiki was working in the fields in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh when some upper caste men dragged her away and gang-raped her. Her mother and other family members found her naked, her body mutilated and paralysed by multiple fractures and a spinal injury, a bloody mouth bearing a silent testimony of the unimaginable torture that she had undergone. The victim succumbed to her injuries this week but the Dalit family's ordeal did not end there. From being strongarmed by the Uttar Pradesh police and Hathras District Magistrate to withdraw their allegation of rape to having their daughter forcibly cremated overnight while the family stayed scared and locked up indoors. This heinous crime and its aftermath are a sordid tale of the cases of violence against women and Dalits in India.

The police and administration in India fail to protect all her citizens. Lack of police personnel and a burgeoning population make it impossible. In the Hathras case, it is not only the barbarity of the crime that begs attention, it is the response of the state administration that violates all human and legal rights. Using coercion to change the family's statements, burning the mortal remains despite the family's wishes, refusing to accept that rape did take place, Opposition leaders being manhandled for wanting to visit the victim's family, media disallowed, are signs of 'jungle raj' in one of India's largest states helmed by a 'yogi' chief minister. The lawlessness perpetuated by the upholders of law and order is a matter of grave concern. The refusal to adhere to the changed definitions of rape is equally shocking. Even if sperm is not found, oral sex as well as insertion of any object into the vagina, urethra, or anus, are considered rape.

Incidents such as these (Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr, Azamgarh) keep repeating and the shadows of Nirbhaya visit us ever so often. Four of the perpetrators of Nirbhaya's brutal gangrape were hanged earlier this year, a few days before the first COVID-induced nationwide lockdown. The execution, that came seven years after the incident that shook the nation, was meant to serve as a strong reminder of the fate of rapists. However, when incidents such as the Hathras one happens, we are filled with a sense of dismay and hopelessness.

If strict punishment and even the death penalty are not enough to stem the rising numbers of rapes in India, then what is?

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 2019 report, a woman is raped every 16 minutes in India while a dowry death takes place every hour. There's more. A woman is subjected to cruelty at the hands of her husband or in-laws every four minutes, a new case of acid attack takes place every two days, a woman is gang-raped and murdered every 30 hours, a rape attempt takes place every two hours, assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty is reported every six minutes, while trafficking consumes a female victim every four hours. While the plight of women safety is alarming in India, it is the worst in the state of Uttar Pradesh that tops the list of crimes against women.

Now to the other quiet violation that does not reach your television primetime news. Crimes against Dalits has increased by 6 per cent between 2009 and 2018, according to a report by the National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ). This included an uptick in the violence against Dalit and Adivasi women. Add to this, almost 88.5 per cent of the cases are pending trial, despite the PoA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act being in place.

We have to force the government to act against these violations. But these are not glamorous people of tinsel town, they are not film stars who are consuming drugs, we are not in awe of their charisma — these are the real people of India who need to be heard. The more we consume mindless news dribble, the lesser space is there for the actual stories to be seen and heard. We may criticise today's news channels but their agenda is set by what 'WE' consume. Raise a voice for the women of India, holler for the Dalits, speak for the underdogs — the powerful do not need your voice, the oppressed do.

