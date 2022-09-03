Stalker menace

Perhaps mauve was Nisha's (name changed) favourite colour. The window panes in the shade of lavender and the bright purple flowers on the bedsheet below make the otherwise spartan room in Jharkhand's Dumka a tad bit girly. The light shadow of soot on the tiny portion of wall between the window and bed are the only grim reminder of the tragedy that transpired there just a few days ago. 16-year-old Nisha had repeatedly spurned the overtures of her stalker, Shahrukh, who unable to accept the rejection, doused her in kerosene in the middle of the night as she lay fast asleep, and then lit a match. Consumed by flames, Nisha ran to her father's room begging him to save her. Within five days, she succumbed to her burns. Dumka is on tenterhooks, protests have unleashed, and the murder has taken on a communal and political colour. But not much is said on the actual issue at hand — stalking.



Couple of years ago, I had written about a similar case. Only instead of Nisha, it was Seema (name changed). Instead of being burnt alive, she was shot by her stalker in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh, Haryana. In the last couple of months, similar cases have emerged — that of a lawyer stalking and molesting a judge in Hamirpur, a man stalking his former classmate for seven long years in Mumbai, a Delhi teenager being shot by her stalker on the way from school — and the list is exhausting and endless. Stalking is a serious problem in India; a general search of news articles is enough to show the numerous instances of violence and killings related to stalking. And the cases we read about are only the tip of the iceberg.

The women hail from various parts of the country, they belong to rural or urban India, may be students, working professionals, actor Katrina Kaif or even a judge as per recent cases. The common factor in all is that the woman was at the receiving end of unsolicited love and attention. When they refuse to accept that love that they never did ask for, the stalker overcome by anger resorts to violence. In some cases where lady luck has protected the women, they have been saved. But many have lost their lives to acid attacks, shootings, fire incidents...their only mistake was to rebuff the stalker.

But what do we do about this toxic masculinity perpetuated by cine stories that celebrate stalker culture? How do we crack the whip and stem this growing menace? How can men be taught to accept rejection without turning to violence? India is infamous for its unabated rise in crimes against women. In the recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report 2021, there was a 20 per cent increase in rapes and a 40 per cent jump in crimes against women across India last year. Delhi sustained its notoriety as the most unsafe Indian metro registering 1,226 rapes in 2021 followed by Jaipur (502) and Mumbai (364).

Women live in fear and most don't report stalking. We do see the number of complaints rising, but not all seek the help of the police. They worry about the harassment of their family and other social repercussions that make them stay quiet. Silence is only encouragement to twisted individuals. Protests, though not always completely effective, can thwart the advances of most men. But what if they don't back off? What if the threats turn more sinister? That's why it's imperative that all cases of stalking be reported to the authorities. Once these cases do reach the authorities, the action should be swift and severe. Unfortunately, many of the accused seem to be let off with a light slap on the wrist even after being booked by cops; they are highly likely to turn repeat offenders. But reporting the incident to the authorities still remains the best option. In this case, ignoring is not bliss.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal