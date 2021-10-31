It may be recalled that following the August 2017 pushback of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, the Bangladesh government, under Sheikh Hasina, has been facing humongous challenges in rehabilitating them, and in addressing the concerns of radicalisation and national security. Following the sustained influx of Rohingyas in Bangladesh, with their population crossing over 10 million, Bangladeshi establishment has confined the refugees in an isolated camp near Cox's Bazar.

Against this backdrop, on October 22, a violent attack took place in camp 18 when suspected members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked members of a rival group — Islam-al-Mahad — at a Madrassa leading to the death of at least seven people and injuring many others. Members of the rival Islam-al-Mahad group were attacked by members of ARSA while conducting tahajjud prayers at the Madrassa. Some of those injured had their arms and legs amputated by machetes. Several firearms and other homemade weapons were also recovered at the scene of occurrence. Apparently, there had been simmering tensions between the two groups with reports of Islam al Mahad group challenging the authority of ARSA in several camps. Several online videos surfaced, with some self-claimed members of Islam al Mahad challenging ARSA authority and its activities — criminal or otherwise — in the camps. Also, some members of Islam al Mahad were allegedly passing information about ARSA activities to the police, leading to a series of arrests in several camps. The arrest of suspected ARSA members subsequently intensified after the murder of prominent Rohingya community leader Mobib Ullah on September 29 in camp 1E. ARSA was accused of perpetrating the murder.

It may also be reiterated that Islam al Mahad is one of the many criminal groups operating in the refugee camps. However, during the past few weeks, particularly after the murder of Mahib Ullah, the group has re-emerged, attracting youths from madrassas and mosques. Earlier on October 19, 2021, Islam al Mahad members seriously assaulted a known ARSA member in camp 18. Some reports also indicate that an ARSA leader was taken out from a shelter in camp-18 by the members of Islam Al Mahad, and was seriously beaten and handed over to the police. It is, however, not clear whether the attack on Islam al Mahad group is linked to these incidents or the allegation that the group has been supplying information to the police on the activities of ARSA.

Worrying information, in the meantime, reveals that rivalry between Rohingya groups, and in some instances civil society groups, is polarising the community. For example, the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) is said to be re-establishing itself in some camps with its activities being noticeable in camps 8,9,10 and 11. The RSO activities are being viewed with suspicion by other organisations, including the criminal gangs.

Judging by this development, the incident was very violent, suggesting that whoever perpetrated the incident, ARSA or otherwise, wanted to really signal a clear message as to who is the boss. That the incident happened in a Madrassa reflects how vengeful the attack was. Though gang violence is not something new in the camps, this one appeared to have been too vicious, and there aren't many groups with such capacity and viciousness in the camps. That it could be ARSA or a faction of ARSA appears to be plausible. Significantly, the refugee community, who daily live with criminal groups in the camps, are pointing at ARSA. It is well-known that recently ARSA or groups associated with the ARSA have come under persistent scrutiny of the security agencies after the murder of Mahib Ullah.

The dynamics in the camps are indeed complex and fluid, particularly at night. Most of the serious incidents have been nocturnal. Despite the diverse security agencies deployed in the camps, including three police battalions, safety and security remains a serious concern. Criminality in the camps, particularly related to gang warfare over dominance and illicit drug trade, remains a matter of serious security concern. It appears the criminal groups have scant respect for the security forces, implying that they believe they can easily get away with their criminal activities and nothing will be done to them. It is critical that the security forces decisively deal with the criminal gangs before the situation goes out of hand.

With polarised groups within the camps and the complicity of Madrassa, and more disturbingly of the ARSA, Bangladesh security and intelligence agencies need to be on their toes to prevent recurrence of such activities that add to the turbulence.

