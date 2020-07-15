Zydus Cadila begins human clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has started human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.



In the phase of trials, the company will be enrolling over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

The adaptive phase I/ II human clinical trials of ZyCoV-D have commenced with the first human dosing, it said, adding that the adaptive phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric study will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval from domestic authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender - the second Indian pharmaceutical firm to get such nod amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections worldwide.

It got approval a few days after India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN, developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India

