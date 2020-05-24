You can now buy liquor in UP malls. But here's the catch

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of certain categories of liquors in malls within the state amid the lockdown to clamp the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, the excise department's principal secretary, said in a statement that the state cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020.

Bhoosreddy said so far foreign liquor was being sold only in retail shops and model shops.

"Earlier there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form FL-4-C will be granted for the retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops," he said in the statement.

The principal secretary said the license for selling liquor in malls can be obtained by any eligible person, company, partnership firm, proprietary firm or society.

Malls in which such vends can open should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet and include departmental stores, supermarkets or hybrid hypermarkets, he explained.

"The premium retail vend should have at least 500 square feet carpet area and provide customers with the facility to walk in the shops and select his/her choice of a brand from the shelves. It has to be air-conditioned and be well decorated with shelves so that various brands are displayed in shelves with a systematic layout plan," Bhoosreddy said.

The premium retail vends can sell only those categories of foreign liquor which have been authorised by the excise commissioner, he said, adding that consumption of alcohol on the premises of the vend will not be allowed.

They can only sell brands of imported foreign liquor brands, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands of scotch or above category, all categories of brandy, gin and wine, brands of vodka and rum with a maximum retail price (MRP) of more than Rs 700 and above, and brands of beer with MRP of more than Rs 160 per can of 500ml or equivalent.

"Keeping in view the increasing trend of shopping in malls, the rules have been framed allowing the sale of premium brands of liquor in malls," Bhoosreddy said in the statement.

"These vends will give choice and provide access to a wide variety of liquor brands both Indian and imported to liquor connoisseurs, besides giving a better shopping experience," he added.

