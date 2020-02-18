Yogi's budget fucuses on infrastructure, welfare

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Tuesday, tabled its fourth budget for the year 2020-2021 of Rs 5.12 lakh crore.

The budget, presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna, focuses on the allocation of funds for various infrastructure projects like Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway.

The budget sets aside Rs 5000 crore for a Yuva hub in every district and Rs 1200 crore for Kanya Sumangala Yojna.

The UP government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Jewar airport, Rs 20 crore for UP Police and forensic institute and Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya airport.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, later talking to reporters, said that the budget was designed to speed up infrastructure and social welfare with special focus on education and health.

The state government expects to earn Rs 37,500 crore from excise and Rs 23,197 crore from stamp and registration.

The chief minister said that Rs 250 crore had been set aside for the One District, One Product scheme.

For the Agra metro project, a sum of Rs 286 crore has been earmarked while Rs 358 crore has been allocated for Kanpur metro.

The Yogi Adityanath government has announced a pension fo Rs 500 per month to destitute women.

A sum of Rs 3000 crore has been set aside for Jal Jeevan Mission in the rural areas.

With assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just two years away, the budget is likely to lay the roadmap for the BJP-led government.

The budget will increase the BJP's social outreach with focus on tribals and deprived sections of society. The state budget will provide houses for Vantagiya, Musahar and Tharu communities.