Yogi to be UP CM face in 2022 Assembly poll

Gorakhpur: UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday reiterated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the party's face for the top post during the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Making the remark during a door-to-door contact programme here, Singh said they are going to the people with the work done by the UP government in the past four and half years.

"In the 2022 Assembly election, Yogi (Adityanath) will be the CM face once again in UP. We want development. We want a crime and 'gunda'-free state. UP is treading on the path of development with an aim to become an Uttam Pradesh," Singh said addressing people during the programme.

Singh statement came barely days after UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the issue of the state's next CM is already settled .

"This is a settled issue as the BJP's central leadership has already made it clear that the party will contest the UP Assembly elections under Yogi Adityanath Ji to return to power," Sharma, who himself was a strong contender for the CM's post in 2017, had said in a recent interview.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday said UP under Chief Minister Adityanath is scaling new heights and stressed that the state needs the BJP government again in 2022.

"Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again," the Union Minister had said.