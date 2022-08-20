'Won't hand post matric scholarship investigation to any central agency'

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday unequivocally said that investigating agencies of the state are fully capable of carrying out any investigation and there is no question of handing over the investigation of the post-matric scholarship scam to any central agency.



Interacting with the leaders of the Valmiki community during a meeting here at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister reiterated the firm commitment of his government to ensure stern punitive action against perpetrators of the Post matric scholarship scam. He said that the perpetrators of SC scam will not be spared and severe action will be taken against them. Bhagwant Mann categorically said that the agencies of Punjab are capable of everything so there is no question of handing over the probe to CBI or any other central agency.

The Chief Minister reiterated that out of the total panchayat land being reclaimed from affluent people, 33 per cent will be given to SC community.

During the meeting, it was decided that the matter pertaining to the dispute regarding the management of Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal will be resolved by the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar. Regarding the issue of the appointment of law officers, Bhagwant Mann categorically said that no other state has reservations in these posts. However, he said that the state government is consulting the legal experts and soon good news will be given to the community.

The Chief Minister said that services of safai sewaks are being regularised. Bhagwant Mann said that he has started the drive from Ludhiana and in the coming days the contractual system for safai sewaks will be abolished in the state. He said that in future all-out efforts will be made to ensure regular recruitment of safai sewaks will be done on regular basis.

He said that state-of-the-art Ambedkar Bhawan will be constructed at Mohali for imparting quality education and competitive training to SC students. Bhagwant Mann also asked the DGP to act strictly against those putting offensive posts on social media.