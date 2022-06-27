Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale, Maha tells HC
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday told Bombay High Court it won't arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in the 21 FIRs lodged against her for allegedly sharing a defamatory post on her social media account against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Chitale faces a total of 22 FIRs lodged at various districts in Maharashtra. She was arrested on May 14 in an FIR lodged at Kalwa police station and was granted bail last week by a Thane court.
Earlier this month, Chitale had filed a petition in HC challenging the FIRs.
On Monday, the plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and N R Borkar.
Public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai made a statement that the petitioner would not be arrested in any of the remaining 21 cases.
The bench accepted the statement and posted the plea for further hearing on July 12.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Our27 Jun 2022 5:30 PM GMT
'Make cancer notifiable disease, waive GST on drugs, check radiation...27 Jun 2022 5:29 PM GMT
Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale, Maha tells HC27 Jun 2022 5:29 PM GMT
CBI yet to question Joint Drug Controller, other accuse in scandal27 Jun 2022 5:28 PM GMT
CBSE, UNICEF join hands to equip students with 21st century skills27 Jun 2022 5:28 PM GMT