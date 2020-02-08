Women capable of chosing their candidates: Smriti slams Kejriwal
New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his sexist comment when he suggested that women should heed their male counterparts' counsel while voting.
Irani questioned his intentions in making such a comment on Twitter earlier. "Don't you think that women are capable enough to decide on their own about whom to vote?" Irani tweeted in response with a hashtag #AntiWomenKejriwal.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal exercised his franchise along with his family members at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.
After polling, the AAP national convenor in a tweet said: "All should go and cast their votes, it can be for any party but all should vote. I specially urge women to step out and vote. Sometimes it happens that women stay back at home and do not cast their votes. No one should be at home today."
Voting has been underway since 8 a.m. for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a three-cornered fight.
Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
