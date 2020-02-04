Woman found dead on marriage eve in UP district

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found dead in the Malan River in Bijnor's Mandawar area.



The missing woman, whose father has been critically injured in a recent accident, was set to get married on Tuesday. The woman's mother had also passed away a few years ago.

Police found the body on Monday and sent it for post-mortem.

Mandawar station house officer, Satyendra Kumar, said: "The woman's body was found in a river on Monday. She was upset for the past few days. Her mother died a few years ago while her father recently suffered severe injuries in a road accident. Her marriage was scheduled for Tuesday. She may have committed suicide. A probe is currently on."

The woman went missing on Sunday night and family members and neighbours initially tried to trace her, but failed in their efforts.

On Monday, a passer-by spotted her body stuck at one of the pillars of the bridge over the Malan River near Rawali village. The Malan is a tributary which passes through the deceased's village. The body was later identified by the villagers.