Woman, daughter charred to death as house catches fire in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu: A woman and her daughter were charred to death in a fire at their residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.



Posha Devi (50) and Neetu Bala (25) were trapped inside their kutcha house in Manzgam-Tagood village in Chhatroo area when the fire broke out around 1 am, a police official said.

The house was completely gutted, he said, adding that the two women were sleeping and could not escape along with other family members, who made frantic efforts to save them.

Their charred bodies were recovered by rescue teams comprising police, fire and emergency services personnel, the official said, adding that the cause of fire was accidental.