With one more death, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 54 in J&K
Srinagar: A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.
A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city here passed away due to cardiac arrest at SKIMS hospital, Bemina at around 1 am last night, the officials said.
They said the man had tested positive for COVID-19.
He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
His condition turned critical on June 9 and he was shifted to the ICU of the hospital where he passed away, the officials said.
With his death, the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 54.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Situation on borders with China under control: Indian Army...13 Jun 2020 8:15 AM GMT
Up to 45 pc of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic:...13 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Microsoft rolls out new cool features in Teams free version13 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pak, death toll...13 Jun 2020 7:29 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days ...13 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT