Will make Punjab waterlogging free: Mann

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will evolve a foolproof plan for eradicating waterlogging from the state especially the Malwa region.



The Chief Minister, who undertook a whirlwind tour of the waterlogging-affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, said that he had asked the officers to prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring that the scourge of waterlogging is eliminated in entire state at the earliest.

He said that the state government will start work on this project at war footing so that the devastation caused by waterlogging is checked immediately. Bhagwant Mann said that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause as state government is duty bound to ensure that the problem of waterlogging is solved at the earliest.

He assured the farmers that from next year waterlogging will no longer bring misery in any part of the state. Assailing that the previous state government, the Chief Minister said that the previous governments have never taken this problem seriously due to which the situation has aggravated now. He said that faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-waterlogging measures during previous regimes have added to the woes of the farmers.