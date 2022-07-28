Will make Punjab waterlogging free: Mann
chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will evolve a foolproof plan for eradicating waterlogging from the state especially the Malwa region.
The Chief Minister, who undertook a whirlwind tour of the waterlogging-affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, said that he had asked the officers to prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring that the scourge of waterlogging is eliminated in entire state at the earliest.
He said that the state government will start work on this project at war footing so that the devastation caused by waterlogging is checked immediately. Bhagwant Mann said that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause as state government is duty bound to ensure that the problem of waterlogging is solved at the earliest.
He assured the farmers that from next year waterlogging will no longer bring misery in any part of the state. Assailing that the previous state government, the Chief Minister said that the previous governments have never taken this problem seriously due to which the situation has aggravated now. He said that faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-waterlogging measures during previous regimes have added to the woes of the farmers.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT