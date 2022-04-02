Will find solution in remaining 6 areas in limited time: Meghalaya CM

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described as the "best solution" his state's agreement with Assam to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six contested locations and said a resolution will be achieved for the remaining six areas in a limited time.

He credited political will of the central government and the state governments concerned for finding a solution to this vexed issue.

"No solution is perfect. But this is the best solution that we have come up with. We will come out with solution for the remaining six areas in limited time as well," Sangma told PTI in an interview here.

Assam and Meghalaya had on March 29 decided to end their border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km border between the two states. There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached.

According to the joint final set of recommendations made by three committees formed by these two states, out of 36.79 sq km disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya 18.28 sq km. Out of the 12 points of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, the six areas with relatively less critical differences were taken up in the first phase.

On resolving the issue completely, Sangma said there is a long way to go but a start has been made. "We have built trust among people of the region. We have laid principles on the basis of which not just Meghalaya or Assam, but other states may also come out with resolutions," the National People's Party (NPP) leader said.

Sangma said finding the solution was not an easy decision, but for the political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said there is a feeling inside everyone's heart as to why it took so many years for this dispute to end? "I only wish to say that political will was needed. I think the leadership we have in Centre, Assam and Meghalaya, the communication and overall understanding, this was advantageous for us," Sangma said.

He said Prime Minister Modi takes personal interest in the development of northeastern region.

"There is a special interest and concern for the people of northeast and the entire region," Sangma said. He said both the prime minister and the home minister want that all border disagreements, especially between northeastern states, must be resolved

immediately.

"There is a very clear vision from PM sir. He has said since the beginning that if the nation wants to grow then northeast must also grow. Northeast is like part of a body. If that body part is not healthy then the whole body cannot be healthy. So PM sir has focused a lot in the northeast," Sangma said.