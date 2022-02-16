Will approach SC for physical hearing: Rakesh Tikait

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will approach the Supreme Court in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed and a Union minister's son is among the accused.

The SKM would appeal to the apex court to consider re-hearing in the case as the prosecution could not put forth its submission during the online hearing due to a power outage, an office-bearer of Tikait's Bharatiya Kisan Union

(BKU) said.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, is a key accused in the case and the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10. Ashish was released from the jail here on Tuesday evening.

After the October 3, 2021 violence, the SC had formed a special investigation team (SIT) which had probed the case and filed a charge sheet in the matter, holding Ashish as an accused along with 13 others.

The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay and Ashish Mishra, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today, Tikait told reporters, adding the SKM would approach the Supreme Court.

"So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand, the BKU spokesperson said.

He claimed there was a power outage during the online court hearing in the case when the prosecution was making its point but the whole point could not be kept before the court.

He also added that a person charged with criminal conspiracy under IPC section 120B is more dangerous than someone who is accused under IPC section 302 (murder).