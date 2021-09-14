WB plea against HC order directing CBI probe to be heard on Sept 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on September 20 the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing court-monitored CBI probe into the heinous cases of rape and murder during the post-poll violence in the state after accepting the an NHRC panel's recommendations. A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose deferred the matter to go through a chart submitted by the state government.

Senior advocate KapilSibal, appearing for the state government, pointed to the members of the committee that has been formed to investigate the incidents and said, "Can you imagine these people have been appointed to collect the data? Is this a BJP investigating committee my Lords?"

He further said that for cases like rape and murder there is the CBI and for other events, there is a Special Investigative Team (SIT).

The apex court then observed, "If somebody had a political past and if he lands up in an official position by that very fact will we treat him to be biased?"

Sibal submitted that the members are still posting posts related to BJP and how can chairman of Human Rights Committee appoint such members? He sought some interim order in the meantime. The apex court then said that it would hear the case on September 20. "Nothing will happen. We'll have it on Monday," the bench said.

The state government in its special leave petition alleged that it did not expect fair and just investigation by the central agency which is busy foisting cases against the functionaries of ruling Trinamool Congress Party.

Earlier, lawyer AnindyaSundar Das, one of the PIL petitioners on whose plea the High Court August 19 verdict came, had filed a caveat in the apex court urging that no order be passed without hearing him if the state or other litigant move appeals.

A five-judge bench of the High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, had ordered a CBI investigation in all alleged cases of heinous crimes in West Bengal after the assembly poll results this year in which the ruling TMC came back to power.

As regards other criminal cases related to post-poll violence, the high court had directed that they be investigated by a Special Investigation Team under the monitoring of the court.

The high court bench, which also comprised justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and SubrataTalukdar, had observed that there were "definite and proved" allegations that complaints of the victims of violence in the aftermath of the West Bengal

assembly polls were not even registered.