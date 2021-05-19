Vijayan elected CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after leading the ruling LDF to a stupendous electoral victory, CPI (M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary Party Leader for a second term as Chief Minister but the omission of 'rockstar' health minister KK Shailaja from the new cabinet sparked a debate.



Having won international accolades for her deft handling of the first wave of Covid-19 in Kerala after it reported India's first case in 2020, Shailaja's surprise omission drew instant comparisons with

the late KR Gowri Amma, the firebrand Marxist who was once tipped to head the state but never did.

However, Shailaja, described as a "rockstar health minister" by section of international media, said she was not disappointed at being denied berth in the new cabinet.

"There is no need to be emotional.. I became the minister earlier because of the party's decision. I have absolute satisfaction in what I have done. I am confident that the new team can perform better than me," she said.

"Not the individual but the system is showcasing the fight against the pandemic. I am happy that I could lead the team," the leader added.

She was, however, entrusted with the position of party whip, a CPI(M) statement said here, even as the party took the position that all members except the Chief Minister should be fresh faces in the new cabinet.

Among the fresh faces is Vijayan's son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas.

The state committee of the Marxist party nominated 11 freshers including two women as its ministers in the new government which would be sworn-in on May 20 at the Central Stadium here in adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

The state committee, which met at its headquarters AKG Centre, elected Vijayan to lead the party, the statement said.

Vijayan had scripted history in the April 6 Assembly polls by leading the ruling Left front to a consecutive term, bucking the over four-decade-old trend in the state of the people choosing between the Communists and Congress-led governments alternatively.

Though it was almost sure that no ministers in the previous VIjayan government would find a place in his new cabinet, Shailaja was expected to be given an exemption by the party, as the state is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic.

She had won the polls with the highest margin of 60,963 votes from Mattannur in Kannur.

The media, during the election, had even projected her as the first woman chief minister of the state in future. Belying all expectations, Shailaja was not included in the new ministry.