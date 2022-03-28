Vij addresses investors' summit in Dubai

Chandigarh: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that India is fast moving in the field of industry and investment. Similarly, Haryana is also one of the most progressive states of India and the State is considered an Industrial Powerhouse of India with more than 250 Fortune companies having their base in Haryana.



Vij addressed business leaders, business tycoons, top investors and partners from across the globe at the "Global Investors Growth Summit" held under the guidance of Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, Majestic Investments, Champions Group, a member of the UAE Royal Family, in Dubai today. During this visit, he interacted with various business leaders and also invited them to set up their units in Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Vij thanked members of the royal family, Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, for inviting him to the summit. Along with this, he also thanked the business leaders, financiers, planners, thinkers from all over the world present there. He said that this summit is a great platform to connect with top investors and business partners.

Vij said that India is fast moving in the field of industry and investment sector and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi the work is being done to promote industrialization in India through flagship programmes like Digital India, Startup India, Make in India and Skills India.