Victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: Police

Pilibhit (UP): The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire recently has been sent to a hospital Lucknow for further treatment, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said on Monday.



He also identified the two arrested men as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), and said they have been sent to jail.

After allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, they poured diesel on her and set her on fire in a bid to kill her in Madhav Tanda area on September 7. She was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries.

The matter, however, came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, went viral three days later on Saturday.

The SP said based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused on Saturday night under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.

The matter is being thoroughly investigated and both accused are being questioned, he said.