Veteran journalist Dinu Randive dead

Mumbai: Veteran journalist Dinu Randive died here on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 95.

He died at his home in Dadar, a journalist said.

Randive, who started his journalistic career in 1956, had also participated in the freedom struggle, the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement and the Goa liberation movement.

He was conferred with the lifetime achievement award of the Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh and Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement last year.

Born in 1925 in Dahanu tehsil of adjonining Palghar district, Randive was a friend, philosopher and guide to many aspiring and established journalists.

In Marathi film Sinhasan (1979) journalist Digu Tipnis (Nilu Phule) uncovers a network of telephone tapping, relations between trade unions and politicians, shedding light on political corruption linked with Mumbai's entrepreneurial sector. "Digu" was modelled on Randive, senior journalist Dinkar Raikar told PTI.

Randive's wife Savita, who also participated in the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement, died on May 16 this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray joined leading figures from politics and media in condoling Dinu Randive's demise. PTI VT