Vendetta politics has reached new low: Sibal on ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that "vendetta politics has reached a new low" with the Enforcement Directorate's summoning of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for interrogation.
He also said that all investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Congress chief Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.
"By the ED summoning Sonia Gandhi for interrogation vendetta politics has reached a new low," said Sibal, a former Congress leader who quit the party recently and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term as an independent.
"All investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations," he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Opposition protest...22 July 2022 12:31 PM GMT
German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier22 July 2022 12:26 PM GMT
Pakistan's win against SL at par with 1987 Bangalore Test victory over ...22 July 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Follow inner calling, pursue subjects you are passionate about: PM to...22 July 2022 12:18 PM GMT
SC sets aside part of HC order concerning bail condition on Azam Khan22 July 2022 12:01 PM GMT