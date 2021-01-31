Vaccinated anganwadi teacher dies in T'gana; unrelated to jab: Docs

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old anganwadi teacher in Mancherial district, who was recently administered COVID-19 vaccine, died in a state-run healthcare centre here, the health department said.



However, her death is not related to the vaccination, a senior official said.

Susheela passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was

inoculated on January 19.

"She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.

Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instill confidence among those health workers who registered for COVID-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.

Addressing aSpecial Virtual Talk on COVID-19 vaccineon Sunday byTelangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine.

Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said.

Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses.