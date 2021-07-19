Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for a week with more relaxations

Dehradun: Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week from Tuesday with more relaxations.

Announcing this here on Monday, Cabinet Minister SubodhUniyal said people travelling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.

Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.

Shops and business establishments in the state can now open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said.

The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm. Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday, he said. Rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, he said.