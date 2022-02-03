UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam on June 5; to fill 861 posts

New Delhi: Civil services preliminary examination 2022 will be held on June 5 to fill 861 posts, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Wednesday.



The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 861 which include 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category -- seven for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability.

The final number of vacancies may change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities, the UPSC said.

In a notification, it said the civil services preliminary examination will be held on June 5, 2022.

"The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," it said.

Candidates can apply online at www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date for sending online applications is Feb 22 till 6 pm.

Online applications can be withdrawn from March 1 to March 7 till 6 pm.

"No request for withdrawal of candidature will be entertained after the expiry of the specified period by the commission under any circumstances," the notification said.