'Upliftment of last mile person Haryana CM Khattar's goal'

Chandigarh: For more than seven years, upliftment of the last mile person has been the primary goal of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister while upholding the spirit of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy has not only started several welfare schemes for the Antyodaya families but also ensured complete transparency in their disbursal to those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Whether it is about providing self-employment opportunities to such families via Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) or giving government jobs on a merit basis, Manohar Lal Khattar has time and again reiterated his commitment to uplifting the poorest of the poor.

The Chief Minister started Jan Samvad programme aimed at bringing the government to the doorsteps to serve the people of the State in a better way. Along with the Chief Minister, his Administrative Wing is also ensuring on-the-spot redressal of most of the complaints.

While making a paradigm shift toward good governance, the State Government had started celebrating, December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day in Haryana. Good Governance Day reiterates the commitment of the Manohar Lal-led Government to provide a transparent and accountable administration in Haryana along with bringing a positive change in the lives of the people.

The main aim of celebrating Good Governance Day is to provide hassle-free services and ensure the benefits of various welfare schemes to every needy person and today more than 500 services of more than 40 departments have become online.