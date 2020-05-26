UP: Two new COVID-19 cases in Shamli, tally stands at 10
Muzaffarnagar: Two migrant workers, who had recently returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, taking the total number of cases in the district to 10, officials said on Tuesday.
According to District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two patients had been kept in a quarantine centre upon their arrival in the state and tested positive for the infection on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, a woman patient in the district has recovered from the disease as her second sample returned negative, Kaur said.
She has been sent home, the DM said, adding that of the 32 people diagnosed with the infection in the district, 22 have recovered while 10 are under treatment in COVID-19 hospitals.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Heatwave intensifies in northern India, Churu hottest at...26 May 2020 8:40 AM GMT
'Government Strong,' Says Sena MP As Uddhav Thackeray,...26 May 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Centre's lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi26 May 2020 8:15 AM GMT
Paytm sends 4,000 masks for frontline COVID-19 workers in...26 May 2020 6:31 AM GMT
UP: Two new COVID-19 cases in Shamli, tally stands at 1026 May 2020 6:30 AM GMT