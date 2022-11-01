UP to be data centre hub, Rs 20K cr investment target met, says Yogi

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has achieved an investment target of Rs 20,000 crore



in the first year of implementing its data centre policy and assured investors that their investment will remain safe in the state.

Speaking at the launch function of Hiranandani Group's data centre facility, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is going to become a hub of data centres.

He said corporates like Adani, WebWerks, Sify, STT and NTT have also submitted their investment proposals which are under consideration.

"UP is going to become a hub of data centres. State government's data centre policy has achieved a total targeted investment of Rs 20,000 crore in its first year of commencement. We have received investment proposals from Indian and global data centre investors of over 600 megawatt data centres," the chief minister said.

Data centre capacity is measured in terms of power it consumes.

Adityanath further said when Uttar Pradesh came up with its policy, the total data centre capacity in the entire country was 400 MW.

He said Gautam Buddh Nagar has emerged as a centre for the IT industry and both domestic as well as foreign investors continue to invest in the district.

"Gautam Buddh Nagar was cursed for UP chief ministers. It was believed that no UP chief minister should visit Gautam Buddh Nagar.

When I started visiting this place five years ago, there were several questions raised. My friends in opposition also said that your chair is in danger. I told them the chair doesn't go with anyone. If it has to go tomorrow, it should go today but I cannot betray people," Adityanath said.

He said people again elected a 'double engine' government (same political party in Centre and state) and Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading investment destinations. At present, it is the top state for mobile phone and components manufacturing.

The pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a USD 5 trillion economy is possible, he

added.

Adityanath said his government is committed to a zero tolerance policy against crime and corruption to make investments made by all investors safe in the state.

"At some point of time there used to be numerous mafia groups. Investors used to run away. Now there are no mafia groups and there can be no crime syndicate in the state.

"I want to assure all investor partners that investment done by them in the state will be completely secure and the state government will help them in growing it further," the chief minister said.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Uttar Pradesh government is taking the lead in the field of manufacturing, IT and digitisation.