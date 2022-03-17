UP: SP workers who 'guarded' EVMs face police cases

Lucknow/Ballia: Samajwadi Party workers are facing police cases for allegedly forcibly stopping government vehicles for checking while entering counting centres the day before the counting of votes for the state election on March 10.

A case has been registered against 11 Samajwadi Party members and 60 other "unnamed" people in Ballia.

In eastern UP's Basti district, 7 different cases have been filed against 100 Samajwadi Party workers.

In western UP's Hapur, the police have filed a case against 6 Samajwadi Party workers who have been named and 30 unnamed ones, accusing them of manhandling government officials the day before counting.

In central UP's Hardoi, 100 Samajwadi Party workers were booked on March 11 by the police for similar reasons, and two named accused were arrested this morning. One of those arrested had switched over to BJP-ally Nishad Party two days after the election results.

On March 9, a day before the counting of votes, SP leaders and their supporters had ''stopped and checked'' government vehicles near the gate of the counting centre, an official said, adding that police are investigating the case.