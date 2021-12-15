'UP received 6L public grievances, Maha more than 2L in 2018-2020'

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh received over six lakh public grievances and Maharashtra more than two lakh during 2018 to 2020 through a centralized online system, the Centre said on Wednesday.



Of the total of 6,19,358 grievances received by Uttar Pradesh, 5,35,153 were disposed of, it said. A total of 2,17,509 public complaints were received against government of Maharashtra on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), of which 78,378 were disposed of, according to a written reply given in the Lok Sabha.

As many as 1,75,685 public grievances were received against Rajasthan government (of which 1,60,567 were disposed), 1,54,342 against Haryana (1,29,523 disposed), 1,53, 993 against Madhya Pradesh (30,681 disposed), 1,28, 025 against Gujarat (1,17,054 were disposed) and 1,27,556 against Bihar (47,374 were disposed), it said. A total of 1,17, 038 public complaints were received against the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, of which 1,01,823 were disposed of, the reply said.

Karnataka had got 90, 427 public grievances (59,333 were disposed of), 73,035 against West Bengal (9,806 disposed), 46,307 against Punjab (19,215 disposed) and 33,830 against Chhattisgarh (30,867 were disposed), among other states and Union Territories through the CPGRAMS, it said.

The government has created a countrywide grievance redressal platform -- CPGRAMS -- accessible at https://pgportal.gov.in, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

Any citizen can lodge his/her grievances pertaining to the central ministries/departments/state governments/Union Territories (UTs) from anywhere, he said.

"Every ministry/department in government of India and state government/UT have access to this system and grievances are resolved by the concerned ministries/departments/states/UTs. CPGRAMS is also accessible to the citizens through a mobile app which is also integrated with UMANG platform," Singh said.

Further, to ease the submission of public grievances by the citizens, government has signed MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to facilitate citizens to lodge the grievances, he said.