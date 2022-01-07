UP ranked best state in water conservation efforts, Rajasthan 2nd: Jal Shakti Ministry

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in water conservation efforts for 2020, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday.



The Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu second and third ranks, respectively, for their work and efforts towards water conservation.

Addressing the 2020 National Water Awards, the Minister for Jal Shakti said the country required 1,000 billion cubic metres of water per year to cater to its agriculture, irrigation, industrial and domestic requirements.

"The usage of water is increasing but its availability is decreasing. Rainfall patterns are changing... By 2050, the demand for water would rise from 1,000 billion cubic metres to 1,400-1,500 billion cubic metres. So, we must move ahead with a positive attitude and take effective steps," Shekhawat said.

Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh received the best district award in the northern zone, followed by Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

In southern zone, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was awarded the best district, followed by Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

East Champaran in Bihar and Godda in Jharkhand were awarded first and second ranks among districts in the east zone, while Indore in Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the western region. Vadodara in Gujarat and Banswara in Rajasthan won a joint second rank.

In the northeast zone, Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh were recognised for their water conservation efforts.

This is the third National Water Award. The National Water Award was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry

in 2018.

National Water Awards also aims to provide a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organisations to engage and deliberate with senior policy-makers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India.

To encourage and recognise individuals and organisations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation gives 57 awards to states, organisations, individuals, etc. in 11 different categories.

Under the best industry category, Welspun India Textile Ltd. Gujarat (first), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Tamil Nadu (second), and jointly Trident (Textile) Ltd (third) Punjab and Steel Authority of India Ltd (third) New Delhi have been awarded.

Under the best NGO category, Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell, Ahmedabad, Vivekananda Kendra NARDEP, Kanyakumari, Gramvikas Sanstha, Aurangabad and Vivekananda Research and Training Institute, Bhavnagar have been awarded first, second and joint third position respectively.