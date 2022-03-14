UP polls: Three BJP candidates lose deposit

Lucknow: Even as it got an overwhelming majority in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections, BJP had three candidates losing their electoral deposits. Candidates contesting from Kunda (in Pratapgarh), Malhani (in Jaunpur), and Rasara (in Ballia) failed to secure enough votes to prevent forfeiture of their deposits.

According to the Election Commission of India, in Kunda assembly constituency, BJP candidate Sindhuja Mishra got 16,445 or 8.36 per cent of the total votes polled. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik emerged as the winner there getting 99,612 votes (50.58 per cent) and defeated his closest rival, Gulshan Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) by 30,315 votes.

In Malhani, BJP candidate Krishna Pratap Singh KP polled 18,319 votes (8.01 per cent), while Lucky Yadav of SP got 97,357 votes (42.57 per cent). Lucky Yadav defeated Dhananjay Singh of Janata Dal-United by a margin of 17,527 votes.

In Rasara, BSP's Uma Shankar Singh got 87,887 votes (43.82 per cent) and emerged as the winner, while BJP candidate Babban could only get 24,235 votes or 12.08 per cent of the total votes cast.