UP Police rejects Priyanka's manhandling allegations

Lucknow: Hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel on her way to the residence of a former IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests, an Uttar Pradesh police officer said the allegations were false. A high-voltage drama unfolded here on Saturday evening as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Protocol), Dr Archana Singh, Circle Officer Modern Control Room, said, "A number of things (such as manhandling and neck grabbing) are being circulated on the social media, which is completely false. I have discharged my duty with full sincerity." UP government spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi issued a statement later, saying "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is trying to make the woman police official a scapegoat for her politics. The woman police official discharged her duty today despite the death of one of her family members."

"Smt Vadra departed from UP Congress office for Gokhale Marg. As the other vehicles of the fleet were moving on the scheduled route, the vehicle of Priyanka Gandhi instead moving on the scheduled route (from 1090 crossing) moved towards Lohia Path. At that point of time, I wanted to seek the details of her destination from the security point of view as to where she wanted to go. However, the party workers refused to share any information," she said in the letter.