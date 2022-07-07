UP Police arrests man for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
Bareilly(UP): A man, who threatened to behead former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.
The arrest was made hours after a video of the accused in which he is heard threatening to behead Sharma was shared on various social media platforms.
"We have arrested Nasir Hussain for issuing threats online and trying to incite communal tensions. The accused was arrested from his house in Kassawan area under Faridpur Police station limits," Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.
The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT act in an FIR registered at Faridpur police station.
The arrest comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any activity or comment aimed at inciting communal tensions.
Sharma has been facing flak following her controversial statement over Prophet Mohammad during a news debate.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
British education system meant to create 'servant class' in India,...7 July 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Land to be provided near Satara for Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial...7 July 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project to be completed by July 18: ...7 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT
JNU not against dhabas, canteens on campus, but they've to follow...7 July 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader gets...7 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT