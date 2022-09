UP minister and other BJP leaders get bail

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and several other BJP leaders were granted bail after they surrendered in a special MP/MLA court here on Tuesday in connection with a case pertaining to violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal withdrew the non-bailable warrants against them and ordered them each to furnish two sureties each of Rs. 20,000.

Earlier, the lawyers of the accused filed applications requesting the recall of warrants and allowing bail to the accused persons.

According to prosecution officer Niraj Singh, the accused have been charged under section 188 IPC (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by the public servant).

It was alleged that they had taken part in the panchayat meeting in Nagla Madore village where they violated the prohibitory orders and incited violence through their speeches on August 30, 2013.

Those who surrendered in the court included Kapil Dev Agarwal who is an MLA from Sadar's seat in Muzaffarnagar and minister of state for skill development, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, former BJP MLA Ashok Kansal, former district BJP president Yashpal Panwar, former MP and SP leader Harendra Malik and former BJP MP Sohan Vir Singh.