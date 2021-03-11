UP: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping girl in 2019

Banda (UP): A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl in 2019.



Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pawan Kumar Sharma on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on Amit Kumar alias Chhotan.

The girl was raped on October 27, 2019, in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. She was eight years old then, according to the prosecution.

The rape case was registered on a complaint from the girl's mother, and Kumar was arrested under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.