UP: FIR lodged against man for posting objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad
Basti (UP): The police have lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad on social media, officials said on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastav said, "An objectionable comment was made regarding Prophet Mohammad by a person on a social media group.
"An FiR under relevant sections of hte law has been lodged at the Haraiyya police station of the district."
The social media group on which the message was posted has over 100 members, including some local politicians, police said.
"Two police teams have been formed to arrest the individual who posted the derogatory message," said the SP.
Uttar Pradesh Police has also warned of strict action against anyone posting derogatory comments intended to hurt religious sentiments on social media.
