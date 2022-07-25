UP ex-MLA son arrested for gang-rape, cheating from Pune
Bhadohi (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested Vishnu Mishra, son of jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, from Pune on charges of gang-rape and cheating, a senior police official said here.
He was absconding since August 2020 and was arrested on Sunday, he said.
Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Vishnu earlier but it was later raised to Rs 1 lakh.
According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested in 2020 from Madhya Pradesh after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari accused him of property grabbing, cheating and threatening to kill him. He is currently lodged in Agra jail, while his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.
Vishnu was absconding since August 2020.
The police had issued a look-out circular against him in September 2020, officials said.
