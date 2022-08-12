UP constable accuses sub-inspector of molestation, case registered
Firozabad (UP): Firozabad police has registered a case against a sub-inspector after a woman constable posted here accused him of molesting her, officials said on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (City) Vaibhav Srivastava said the case was registered on Thursday at the Rasoolpur police station based on the complaint.
The sub-inspector, currently posted at the police lines in Etah, has been accused of molesting the constable after entering her house on Wednesday, Srivastava said.
The accused was earlier posted in Firozabad. He has been brought to the police station for questioning, the SP said.
The officials said the constable has undergone a medical examination and her statement has been recorded.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unclaimed funds: SC notice to Centre on plea seeking creation of...12 Aug 2022 8:46 AM GMT
Banda boat tragedy: Nearly 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search...12 Aug 2022 8:30 AM GMT
One who feels for India will hoist tricolour, says Uttarakhand BJP...12 Aug 2022 8:20 AM GMT
Plea filed in Delhi HC by woman to stop friend from travelling abroad...12 Aug 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation12 Aug 2022 8:17 AM GMT