UP cabinet's nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport

Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal for acquisition of another 1,365 hectare land in Jewar for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to an official statement.

The cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project, it stated.

The decision was taken by the cabinet at a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

S P Goyal, the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted on Tuesday, "The State Cabinet has today approved the proposal to acquire another 1,365 hectares of land for the future expansion of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Currently work is underway for the first phase of development of the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.