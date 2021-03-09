UP: 3 men sentenced to 10 years in jail in separate rape cases

Banda (UP): A POCSO court here has sentenced three men to 10 years in jail in separate rape cases.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Munna Yadav, Kallu Kewat and Mehrup on Monday.

In 2019, Munna had raped a 13-year-old girl after holding her captive in his house for four days at a village in Tindwari area.

An FIR into the matter was registered at Tindwari police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

Kallu Kewat was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl in an agricultural field in Kamasin area on September 11, 2017.

Mehrup was also found guilty of raping a minor in Karvi on December 4, 2018.