UP: 2 dead as speeding car overturns on Yamuna Expressway
Mathura (UP): Two people were killed and as many injured when a speeding car overturned on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.
The accident occurred early Tuesday and the car was on its way to Agra from Noida. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, they said.
Karan, a resident of Unnao, was driving the car and died on the spot while Mohd Arif Ansari, hailing from west Champaran in Bihar, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Agra, police said.
The other two occupants of the vehicle are hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, police added.
