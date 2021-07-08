UP: 16-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped

Moradabad (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a village here after her elder brother eloped with a woman, police said on Wednesday.



According to a complaint filed by the minor's father, family members of the woman raided his house on Tuesday evening and abducted his daughter as revenge for his son's actions, they said.

The man alleged that his minor daughter was being held hostage by the woman's family and has been raped by five people, the police added.

Station officer of local Chhajlet police station, Ilam Singh, said a case was registered against five people under sections 376D, 342, 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police have launched an investigation in the case, he added.