Union Budget will be of great help in implementing NEP: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University can solve the problem of shortage of seats in educational institutions in the country.



Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, Modi said the budget focuses on five aspects related to the education sector –universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and AVGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic).

Asserting that the digital connectivity is what kept the education system running in this time of global pandemic, Modi also noted that the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India.

"Digital university is an innovative and unprecedented step that has the potential of fully addressing the problem of seats in the universities. I call upon the education ministry, UGC and AICTE and all the stakeholders of the Digital University to work with speed on the project. I emphasised on the need to keep international standards in mind while creating institutes," he said.

"It was digital connectivity that kept the country's education system going during the pandemic. We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us. Educational infrastructure such as e-Vidya, One Class, One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University are going to help the youth a lot, " he said.

Modi asserted that the Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground. The PM elaborated on five aspects that were highlighted in the Budget 2022.

"Key decisions have been taken for universalisation of quality education which means expansion of education with improved quality along with enhanced capabilities of the education sector. Second, attention has been given to skill development. Focus is on creating a digital skill ecosystem, skill development as per industry demand and better industry linkages," he said. "Third, inclusion of India's ancient experience and knowledge of urban planning and designing into education is important. Fourth, Internationalisation has been emphasised upon. This involves arrival of world class foreign universities and encouragement of institutions of GIFT City getting Fintech-related institutes."

"Fifth, focus on Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGV) where there is huge potential of employment and there is a big global market. This budget will help a great deal in realizing the National Education Policy," he said.

On the International Mother Language Day on Monday, the prime minister underlined the link between education in the medium of mother language and the mental development of children.