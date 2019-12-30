Umesh Sinha re-employed as Deputy EC post retirement

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020, the order said. Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary general in the Election Commission.