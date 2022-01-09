UHBVN to ensure power supply to hosps

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government is very alert to stop the increasing outbreak of Corona epidemic. Keeping in view the safety measures and that people should not face any problem, guidelines have been issued by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to its officers regarding continuous power supply to Health Institutions, said an official spokesperson.



In order to maintain continuity of power supply in district hospitals, Community Health Centers (CHCs), Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Oxygen Manufacturing Industrial Units, and other Health Centers of the state, the Nigam has set up Control Rooms at the district level in Panchkula and Rohtak zones. A list of power emergency numbers has been issued. For any problem related to electricity, the department's toll-free number 1912/18001801550 can be contacted.

The district-wise helpline numbers are – Panchkula 98881-23472, Panipat 93549-18979, Ambala 93547-26365, Sonepat 93547-26402, Kurukshetra 93156-09787, Rohtak 93547-26582, Yamunanagar 93547-26363, Jhajjar 93151-10304, Kaithal 93547-26182 and Karnal 93547-26290.