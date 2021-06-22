UGC asks institutions to put up banners thanking PM: Sources

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities, colleges and technical institutions to put up banners thanking Prime Minister Modi for "starting free vaccination for 18 years and above age group", sources said Monday.

The revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month came into effect on Monday. Under these guidelines, those aged 18 and above are eligible for free vaccination.

In a WhatsApp message sent to various university officials Sunday, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain also asked the institutions to share the banners on their social media pages.

While he did not respond to calls seeking his comments, officials of at least three universities confirmed having received the "directive".

"The Government of India is starting free vaccination for 18 years and above age group from tomorrow--21st June, 2021. In this regard, universities and colleges are requested to kindly display these hoardings and banners in their institutions. The approved design (creatives) of hoardings and banners in Hindi and English, as provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, are attached for your ready reference," reads Jain's purported text message.

The poster has a picture of the Prime Minister with "Thank you PM Modi" written on it.

Institutions such as Delhi University, Hyderabad University, LNCT University in Bhopal, Bennett University, Northcap University in Gurgaon, among others shared the banners on their social media pages with hashtag "ThankyouModiji".

The move drew sharp reactions from several quarters including academicians, student bodies and politicians.

Swaraj India President and former UGC member Yogendra Yadav said on Twitter, "As a former member of the UGC, I am mortified. Things were rotten at the UGC even then (2010-12), but such servility was unimaginable. Everyday, we discover a new low."

Delhi University Professor and former Executive Council member Rajesh Jha said, "This is unprecedented. Universities cannot be used for propaganda of the government.

"Universities are not extended arms of the government that they can be used for such things. By tweeting something from the official handle, Delhi University is projecting a single opinion which is not the scenario since there are differing opinions and viewpoints within the university," he said.

His views were echoed by Abha Dev Habib of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), who alleged institutions are being used to run propaganda for the PM.