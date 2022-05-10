UGC allows another extension for thesis submission

new delhi: Universities and higher educational institutions can give another extension of up to six months beyond 30 June for M.Phil or Ph.D thesis submission on case-to-case basis after reviewing a student's work, an official of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Monday.

The extension has been granted in view of the study time lost due to COVID-19.

First extension was granted in June, 2020 and extended further every six months. "The UGC has approved that an extension of up to six months beyond June 30 may be given to M.Phil and Ph.D students for thesis submission on case-to-case basis based on review of the students' work by Research Advisory Committee and on recommendation of supervisor and head of department," UGC official said.